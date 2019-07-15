AMREP Corporation (AXR) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) Comparison side by side

Both AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 1.26 N/A 0.18 31.59 WNS (Holdings) Limited 53 3.67 N/A 2.02 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates AMREP Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WNS (Holdings) Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AMREP Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMREP Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.3% 14.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that AMREP Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of AMREP Corporation shares and 96% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares. AMREP Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation 1.65% -1.07% -10.47% -17.63% -26.7% -6.55% WNS (Holdings) Limited -1.51% 0.13% 3.1% 8.14% 11.23% 31.36%

For the past year AMREP Corporation has -6.55% weaker performance while WNS (Holdings) Limited has 31.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats AMREP Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.