AMREP Corporation (AXR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Business Services company, AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMREP Corporation has 32% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AMREP Corporation has 10% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMREP Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.70% 1.40% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AMREP Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation N/A 6 31.59 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

AMREP Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AMREP Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 71.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMREP Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation 1.65% -1.07% -10.47% -17.63% -26.7% -6.55% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year AMREP Corporation has -6.55% weaker performance while AMREP Corporation’s rivals have 29.80% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

AMREP Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, AMREP Corporation’s competitors are 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

AMREP Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMREP Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors AMREP Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.