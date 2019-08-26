AMREP Corporation (AXR) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Comparing side by side

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 3.46 N/A 0.18 34.66 frontdoor inc. 39 3.26 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMREP Corporation and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AMREP Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AMREP Corporation and frontdoor inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMREP Corporation and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively frontdoor inc. has a consensus price target of $44.17, with potential downside of -12.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. 11% are AMREP Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year AMREP Corporation has weaker performance than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors frontdoor inc. beats AMREP Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.