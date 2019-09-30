AMREP Corporation (AXR) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Comparison side by side

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 0.00 2.84M 0.18 34.66 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 10 -0.99 24.45M -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 50,533,807.83% 1.7% 1.4% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 249,489,795.92% -4.8% -2.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 16.97% and its consensus price target is $11.65.

Roughly 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AMREP Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 11%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year AMREP Corporation had bullish trend while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.