AMREP Corporation (AXR) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP Corporation 6 3.46 N/A 0.18 34.66 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.84 N/A -1.56 0.00

Demonstrates AMREP Corporation and Acacia Research Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9%

Risk and Volatility

AMREP Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Acacia Research Corporation’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of AMREP Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of Acacia Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52% Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38%

For the past year AMREP Corporation had bullish trend while Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

AMREP Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Acacia Research Corporation.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.