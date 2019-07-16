AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 100.23 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.45% and 82.1%. Insiders owned 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Synlogic Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.