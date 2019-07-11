AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is a contrast between AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.45% and 59.2% respectively. 1.28% are AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.