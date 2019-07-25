AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 argenx SE 125 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and argenx SE’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 7.30% and its average price target is $150.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Insiders held roughly 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.