AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 30.12 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. 1.28% are AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.