AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 183.78% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 4 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.