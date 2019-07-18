AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Since AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.28%. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has 54.1% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.