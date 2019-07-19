AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparison side by side

Both AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 26.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.