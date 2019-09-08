Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 53.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.