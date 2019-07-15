Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 XOMA Corporation 14 11.80 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 48.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.