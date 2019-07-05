Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Translate Bio Inc. 9 205.39 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and has 10.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 76.62% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 59.9%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.