Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.12 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 78.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.