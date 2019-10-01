Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 93 50.35 70.42M -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,820,901,812.05% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 75,590,382.14% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $189.44, while its potential upside is 150.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.