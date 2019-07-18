Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 16%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.