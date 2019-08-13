Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.