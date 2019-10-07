Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,174,020,110.81% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 453,337,291.04% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.85 beta means Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, with potential upside of 303.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 90.8% respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.71%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.