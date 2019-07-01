Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are contrasting Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Insmed Incorporated 26 71.79 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Insmed Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 68.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.