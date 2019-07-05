Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are contrasting Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.06 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 34.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 85.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.