Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.56 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.