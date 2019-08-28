Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. From a competition point of view, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 288.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 72.4%. Insiders owned roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.