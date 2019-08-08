Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We will be comparing the differences between Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,592.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.