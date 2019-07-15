Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparison side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 129.97 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.