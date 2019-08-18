Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparing side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.