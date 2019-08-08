Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 902 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.