Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 151.82 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.