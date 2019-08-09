Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparison side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 4.69 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta which is 171.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 60.5% respectively. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.