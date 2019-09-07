Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparison side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.