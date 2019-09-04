Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 ObsEva SA 12 32430.51 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.71%. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.