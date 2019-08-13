Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 70.8%. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.