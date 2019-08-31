Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 4.57 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. In other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.