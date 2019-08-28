Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparing side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.74 N/A -3.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Intrexon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.71%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.