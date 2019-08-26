Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.