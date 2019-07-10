Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.