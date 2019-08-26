Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $28.14, which is potential 22.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 57.6%. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.