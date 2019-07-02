Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.