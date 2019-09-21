Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential 45.63% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 86.3%. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.