Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 757.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 23.9% respectively. 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.03% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.