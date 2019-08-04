Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparing side by side

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.29 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 78.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 0%. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.