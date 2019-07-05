Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta which is 208.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 171.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.