Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Lifted Its Holding by $3.70 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Stake in General Electric (GE) Has Lifted by $572,679

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 571.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 39,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,291 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 6,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 588,079 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Cbc.ca which released: “Pot grower Aphria Inc. applies to list on New York Stock Exchange – CBC.ca” on October 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 18,211 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0.08% or 73,042 shares. Da Davidson & Company accumulated 0.05% or 33,833 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 663,770 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 7,232 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Spf Beheer Bv has 825,862 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd has 0.65% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 82,226 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,728 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 65,831 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 4.19M shares. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 467,648 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 20,933 shares to 21,312 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 8,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,155 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.