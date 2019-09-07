Amphenol New (APH) Valuation Declined While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Stake; Miller Howard Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cummins Com (CMI)

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.00M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63M, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $252.29M for 25.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

