Amphenol New (APH) Stock Price Declined While Bokf Upped by $2.45 Million Its Position; Logan Capital Management Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Has Upped by $915,230 as Share Price Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.38. About 1.03M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Bokf increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 26,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 67,178 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 41,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 789,088 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 16,341 shares to 3,115 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 26,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,492 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 320,307 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 606,208 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Limited Com holds 59,969 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Company holds 10,060 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.02% or 66,378 shares in its portfolio. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 8,143 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Torray Lc reported 1.74% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund owns 5,927 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Appleton Incorporated Ma stated it has 13,237 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cidel Asset Management has 0.96% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Southeast Asset Advsr reported 14,165 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 3,879 shares. Jlb And Assoc Incorporated holds 2.74% or 137,583 shares in its portfolio.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,634 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). M&R owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,251 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 5.55 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ajo LP holds 1.14% or 2.33 million shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). E&G Advsr LP holds 3,800 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.36% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 309,764 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 5.65M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 221,422 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 231,471 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 287,643 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 0.03% or 3,142 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.24% or 87,897 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 129,232 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 24,239 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.