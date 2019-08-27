Amphenol New (APH) Stake Held by Vontobel Asset Management Inc; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 2.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Daily Active Users in Last Month of Quarter 1.45B; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 399,285 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 388,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 41,498 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv owns 253,553 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested in 0.41% or 2.02M shares. Moreover, Peoples has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 2.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,515 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 87,178 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 1.50 million shares. 606,993 were accumulated by Boston Partners. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 107.95 million shares. 6,784 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.18 million shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 11,647 shares. Ally Financial holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,000 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 98,477 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,105 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares to 253,403 shares, valued at $29.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.07% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 12 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 111,581 shares stake. Whittier Comm owns 135,864 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 11,351 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communications Limited reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.15 million shares. 55,743 were reported by Utah Retirement. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 7,986 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 73,042 were reported by Regions. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 1.08M shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

