Amphenol New (APH) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Holding by $2.80 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holder Chartist Lifted Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 29,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 980,435 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability stated it has 3,412 shares. 63,327 are owned by Greystone Managed Incorporated. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.53% or 234,416 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 951,284 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 2,364 shares. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 17,296 shares. Mai Cap holds 92,181 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 405,793 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,450 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apriem invested in 3,103 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 428 shares to 15,514 shares, valued at $648.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares to 68,071 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 135,067 shares. Brant Point Ltd Llc invested in 1.1% or 92,980 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 21,906 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 17,217 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 5,558 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 53,124 shares. Voloridge Ltd holds 58,072 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ally Fincl holds 0.14% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 8,000 shares. Logan Capital Management accumulated 244,222 shares. 18,370 are owned by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Captrust Advisors invested in 0.03% or 7,621 shares. 539,503 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,200 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.