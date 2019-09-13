Amphenol New (APH) Shareholder Brown Advisory Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Ycg Increases Stake in Nike (NKE)

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 389,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.90 million, up from 385,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 921,505 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 62,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 3.93M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.64 million, down from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 374,871 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fdx Advisors reported 93,817 shares. Strategic Fin, a New York-based fund reported 5,603 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,364 shares. 85,922 are owned by Trexquant Lp. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 569 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 498,020 shares. 26,440 were reported by Advisory Service Net Lc. Boston Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealth Architects Ltd invested in 3,682 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,970 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 29,339 shares to 276,151 shares, valued at $59.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 319,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.77 million for 27.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 924,516 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 0.3% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 9,573 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ci Investments holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 200,740 shares. Ruggie invested in 0.01% or 58 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fjarde Ap owns 52,351 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP has invested 0.54% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bp Plc reported 30,000 shares stake. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc owns 46,035 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 3,364 shares. 189,873 are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.