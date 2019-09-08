Amphenol New (APH) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake; Mdc Holdings (MDC) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Upped Its Position

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (MDC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 19,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 225,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 205,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mdc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 291,753 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 162,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 595,697 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26M, up from 433,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.03M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Richmond American Debuts New Neighborhood in Brighton – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.